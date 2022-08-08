Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday

(KOLN/Gray TV)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City.

NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.

“Work includes the replacement of the existing pavement markings,” NDOT said in a press release. “Traffic will be maintained with a mobile type of lane closure operation, [and a] 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.”

Driver are reminded to use caution when traveling in areas under road construction.

NDOT says the project should be complete some time in October.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Cornhusker Highway and N....
47-year-old driver hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
File Photo
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
Robinson Elementary School opening delayed
Volunteer firefighters at the scene of a fire inside a building at Gana Trucking, Saturday...
Saturday morning fire under investigation at Gana Trucking
The Nebraska State Patrol said four people were found dead at two crime scenes a few blocks...
Laurel homicide suspect arrested, 4 victims identified

Latest News

The victim was identified as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta Kansas
Kansas man drowns in lake near Genoa
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Cooler and more comfortable!
A program is helping people in need break into the tech industry.
Edu-Tech Program helps people gain tech experience - clipped version
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at N. 1st...
Three car crash at N. 1st and Cornhusker Highway