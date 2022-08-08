Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City.

NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.

“Work includes the replacement of the existing pavement markings,” NDOT said in a press release. “Traffic will be maintained with a mobile type of lane closure operation, [and a] 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.”

Driver are reminded to use caution when traveling in areas under road construction.

NDOT says the project should be complete some time in October.

