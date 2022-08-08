Kansas man drowns in lake near Genoa

By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT
Genoa, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kansas man is dead after drowning in a lake near Genoa Saturday.

Around 1:23 pm Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff’s Office and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the victim had been swimming around 100 feet from the shore when witnesses heard him call for help, then vanish under the water. The victim was last seen approximately 12 minutes before first responders arrived on scene.

Deputies then went into the lake, searching for the victim, but were ultimately unsuccessful. There were also attempts to use locate the victim using boats, volunteers and thermal cameras. Other citizens were reported to have helped in the search by providing boats and floatation devices.

After requesting mutual aid from two Nebraska dive teams, one of them being the Platte County Dive Team, arrived on scene. The team used sonar and diver to search the area and eventually located the victim and recovered the body.

The victim was identified as Wayne E. Mathias, 79, of Augusta, Kansas.

