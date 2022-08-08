LPS announces schedule changes for Robinson Elementary students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools announced on Monday several changes to student schedules for Robinson Elementary Families due to a delay in opening.

The school’s first day will be on Aug. 29. According to the school’s principal, Jeff Vercellino, the school day will be extended 17 minutes, and Robinson students will not have an early release for the first week of school.

All other release days, as marked on the student calendar, will be at 1:50 p.m.

LPS sent an email to parents, students and staff on Monday detailing the changes:

Dear Robinson families,

I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as Lincoln Public Schools and Kingery Construction work to get the school open as soon as possible.

We have made the following changes to the student schedule in order to meet all of the instructional time requirements:

We will extend the school day 17 minutes, meaning students will now dismiss at 3:10 p.m. for the entire school year (8:15 AM-3:10 PM).

Our first day of school for all students (Prek-5th grade) will be Monday, August 29th.

In addition, Robinson students will not have early release the first week of school (August 29 - September 2).

All other early release days (as marked on the student calendar) will be at 1:50 p.m (K-5 students).

We look forward to seeing you at our Open House on Thursday, August 25, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. During Open House, students and their families will get to meet their teachers and see their classrooms.

If you have any questions, please contact the school office at (402)436-1187.

Thank you,

Jeff Vercellino

Principal

