National average price of gas expected to dip under $4

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down...
According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down 68.7 cents from a month ago.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nation’s average price of gas continues to fall for the eighth week in a row and is expected to dip just below $4 Monday.

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down 68.7 cents from a month ago.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, 100,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a statement.

De Haan also said there are nearly a dozen of stations in low-priced states that have gas for under $2.99 a gallon.

“While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption,” De Haan added.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
Volunteer firefighters at the scene of a fire inside a building at Gana Trucking, Saturday...
Saturday morning fire under investigation at Gana Trucking
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Cornhusker Highway and N....
47-year-old driver hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
Lincoln man receives 20-years sentence for drug-related charges
Robinson Elementary School opening delayed

Latest News

Volunteer firefighters at the scene of a fire inside a building at Gana Trucking, Saturday...
Saturday morning fire under investigation at Gana Trucking
File Photo
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery shooting
More than 200 women and men in Salem were convicted of witchcraft in the 1690s. Eventually, 19...
Last woman convicted during Salem witch trials exonerated
Police are seen investigating after a shooting at Atlanta's Dunbar Park on Sunday.
Reports: 2 killed, 4 wounded after argument at Atlanta park