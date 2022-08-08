LSO: Stolen flatbed trailer & building materials recovered after being listed on Facebook

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen a flatbed trailer and building materials that had been listed for sale on social media.

According to Captain Tommy Trotter, a flatbed utility trailer, metal scaffolding, building materials and a closed utility trailer were stolen Wednesday from a residence near Wittstruck Road in Roca.

Deputies estimated the total loss to be roughly $21,700.

Captain Trotter said on Friday the victim reported to deputies that he found the trailer and scaffolding listed for sale on Facebook marketplace.

Deputies pretended to be buyers and contacted the sellers, according to Captain Trotter, and they were able to recover the flatbed trailer and scaffolding.

Captain Trotter said that Kevin Christina of Carter Lake, Iowa and Heidi Johnson of Marne, Iowa were arrested for theft by possession of stolen property.

Deputies estimate the flatbed was valued at $6,000 and the scaffolding was valued at $7,500.

Captain Trotter said the initial theft is still under investigation to determine who is responsible and deputies are also still looking for the second trailer that was stolen.

Anyone with information about this equipment is encouraged to call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

