Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found methamphetamine, drugs and a handgun inside a home while serving a search warrant.

On Friday around 7:15 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a home just south of 28th and A Streets.

LPD said six people were taken into custody and lodged in jail.

According to LPD, investigators recovered 193.2 grams of methamphetamine, 59 grams of marijuana, 25.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 194 prescription pills, as well as a 9mm handgun.

Three people were arrested and facing possession of a controlled substance charges.

The three other people arrested are:

Jon Hillman Jr., 48-years-old, who is facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation

Richard Parent, 53-years-old, who is facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation

Kenneth Bordeaux, 44-years-old, who is facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person

Jon Hillman Jr., Richard Parent and Kenneth Bordeaux. (Lincoln Police Department)

