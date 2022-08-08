Tuesday Forecast: Hot conditions start to creep back in...

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 90 degree heat returns for much of the area Tuesday and will become more widespread by Wednesday, While it will be hot, it will mainly be a “dry” heat as humidity levels will remain low. Overall precipitation chances are minimal.

Well, well, well... the cold front cool down was short lived... as Tuesday high temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and 90s. On the plus side, humidity levels will remain low so it will feel more like a “dry” heat. In addition, Tuesday is looking like it will be the “coolest” of the next several. It’ll be a mostly sunny and dry day for almost all of 1011 territory but a few isolated showers and storms are possible in the northwest and central portions of Nebraska in the evening hours. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 60s.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Mostly sunny and dry conditions will persist throughout the area on Wednesday. The heat will turn it up a notch as almost all of the area will see temperatures in the low to mid 90s. It will be hot but humidity levels will still be low... so it won’t feel like a sauna out there! Overnight low temperatures will fall back into the 60s.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Humidity levels look to remain in the comfortable range over the next several days.
Humidity levels look to remain in the comfortable range over the next several days.(KOLN)

The rest of the forecast period will bring another stretch of hot, but dry, conditions and minimal chances for precipitation.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

