Arrests made in Beatrice drive-by shooting

(KWCH)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATRICE, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting in Beatrice last week.

Beatrice Police said shots were fired into a home in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street on Wednesday. There were people inside the home at the time but no one was injured.

According to Beatrice Police, this was a targeted shooting. A total of 21 rounds were fired from a 20 gauge shotgun and a 40 caliber pistol.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jordan Meyer and 18-year-old Colton Anderson on Monday for discharging a firearm at an occupied structure and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both class 1C felonies.

Meyer and Anderson are being held at the Lancaster County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
Neb. State Legislature fails to collect enough support for special session on abortion
LSO: Stolen flatbed trailer & building materials recovered after being listed on Facebook

Latest News

Troopers assisting Morrill County Sheriff with Shooting Investigation
Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach
Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach
FTC fining Utah-based apparel company
FTC fining Utah-based apparel company
LPS announced several changes to student schedules for Robinson Elementary Families due to a...
LPS announces schedule changes for Robinson Elementary students