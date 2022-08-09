Arrests made in Beatrice drive-by shooting

BEATRICE, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting in Beatrice last week.

Beatrice Police said shots were fired into a home in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street on Wednesday. There were people inside the home at the time but no one was injured.

According to Beatrice Police, this was a targeted shooting. A total of 21 rounds were fired from a 20 gauge shotgun and a 40 caliber pistol.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jordan Meyer and 18-year-old Colton Anderson on Monday for discharging a firearm at an occupied structure and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both class 1C felonies.

Meyer and Anderson are being held at the Lancaster County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.