Code Beer Company helps keep Lincolnites hydrated in the heat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Amid a summer of record hot temperatures, a local business is helping keep people healthy and hydrated.

This summer, Code Beer Co. took note of all the bikers and people walking around the area near N Street and Antelope Valley Parkway in the heat. So, the brewery put together a water drive, offering discounts to people who brought in cases of water to fill their cooler and make sure those who are out and about in the summer heat stay hydrated.

“We want to really care about our neighborhood and community and we see a lot of traffic on the bike trails and foot traffic of random people walking by so we wanted to provide for them during the hottest time of year basically,” said Sydney Florom, Code Beer event coordinator.

Code Beer said in addition to the water drive, employees are taking to the streets with backpacks full of water bottles to hand out on some of the Capitol city’s hottest days.

