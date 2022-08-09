Fremont man arrested after fleeing Kansas authorities

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WOWT) - A Nebraska man was taken into custody in Richardson County, Neb., near the Kansas border, after authorities said he failed to pull over after then initiated a traffic stop.

Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, was booked on traffic and drug charges following a chase on U.S. Highway 75 from Kansas that ended in Nebraska, according to a release from Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse’s office.

Deputies tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction on Highway 75 near the intersection with Kansas State Highway 9, the release states.

According to the release, the vehicle fled northbound on Highway 75, traveling across Brown County and into Nebraska. At that point, Richardson County deputies took over the chase, and were able to bring the vehicle to a stop using tire-deflating devices.

