Grand Island teen pleads not guilty to sex crimes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager accused of victimizing five young girls pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 21 sex crimes with which he is charged in adult court.

Israel Trautman, 18, is charged with nine counts of human trafficking of a minor, one count of human trafficking, five counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, four counts of child abuse and two counts of first degree sexual assault.

He pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Hall County District Court. A trial date is pending and he is currently in the Hall County jail on $1 million bond.

Grand Island police arrested Trautman after investigators found dozens of sexually explicit pictures on his cell phone and electronic devices. An arrest affidavit lists five girls as victims, two of which were 14 years old, the other victims were 13, 17 and 18.

