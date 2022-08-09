Lincoln Northwest starts practice for inaugural football season

High school football practice is underway in Nebraska, at at Lincoln Northwest, Monday marks the first workout in the school’s history.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -High school football practice is underway in Nebraska. At Lincoln Northwest, Monday marks the first workout in the school’s history. Northwest is set to open later this month.

Brian Lauck leads the Falcons through their inaugural season. He has 70 players out for football, they’ll compete in Class B. Despite having no seniors in the school, Northwest still plans to field a varsity team this fall.

“We’re for sure adapting and and definitely excited for the season,” said Aaron Syniy, Junior Running Back. “We’ve been working, we’ve been talking, we’ve been studying and we’ve been doing everything right.”

“When the coaches buy in and the kids buy in behind them, you know it’s been something special to actually see that we are finally up here ready to roll and just a short 18 days and we should be ready against Rlaston, so pretty exciting,” Lauck said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Volunteer firefighters at the scene of a fire inside a building at Gana Trucking, Saturday...
Saturday morning fire under investigation at Gana Trucking
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Cornhusker Highway and N....
47-year-old driver hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home

Latest News

High school football practice is underway in Nebraska, at at Lincoln Northwest, Monday marks ...
First football practice at Lincoln Northwest
10/11 NOW's Kevin Sjuts discusses Ochaun Mathis' position in the Huskers.
Ochaun Mathis bolsters Nebraska defense
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with members of the media following day 10 of...
Chinander comments on defensive improvement during fall camp
Isaiah Roby hosts second annual camp in Lincoln
WATCH: One-on-one interview with Isaiah Roby