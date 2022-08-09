Lincoln Northwest starts practice for inaugural football season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -High school football practice is underway in Nebraska. At Lincoln Northwest, Monday marks the first workout in the school’s history. Northwest is set to open later this month.

Brian Lauck leads the Falcons through their inaugural season. He has 70 players out for football, they’ll compete in Class B. Despite having no seniors in the school, Northwest still plans to field a varsity team this fall.

“We’re for sure adapting and and definitely excited for the season,” said Aaron Syniy, Junior Running Back. “We’ve been working, we’ve been talking, we’ve been studying and we’ve been doing everything right.”

“When the coaches buy in and the kids buy in behind them, you know it’s been something special to actually see that we are finally up here ready to roll and just a short 18 days and we should be ready against Rlaston, so pretty exciting,” Lauck said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.