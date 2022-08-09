Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at Holmes Lake Park

LPD is working to learn more about two vandalism cases at Holmes Lake Park.
LPD is working to learn more about two vandalism cases at Holmes Lake Park.(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after two vehicles were spray painted at Holmes Lake Park on Monday.

On Monday around 4 p.m., officers took a report of a belated vandalism at Holmes Lake Park north shore.

LPD said a man reported parking at Holmes Lake Park near the restrooms between 1:45 and 2 p.m. and when he returned his 2018 green Subaru Forester had black spray paint on the rear hatch.

Police said another report was taken from another man who said he parked near the ball fields on north shore around 2:30 p.m. to go fishing and when he returned his 2008 White Ford Explorer had black spray paint on the rear driver’s quarter panel and rear hatch of his vehicle.

According to police, in both incidents the paint did not appear to be any obvious symbol or lettering.

LPD said investigators believe these two cases are connected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
Neb. State Legislature fails to collect enough support for special session on abortion
LSO: Stolen flatbed trailer & building materials recovered after being listed on Facebook

Latest News

Thousands of dollars of construction equipment stolen from south Lincoln business
Joseph Bennett
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father
Arrests made in Beatrice drive-by shooting
Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach
Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach