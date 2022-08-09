Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at Holmes Lake Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after two vehicles were spray painted at Holmes Lake Park on Monday.

On Monday around 4 p.m., officers took a report of a belated vandalism at Holmes Lake Park north shore.

LPD said a man reported parking at Holmes Lake Park near the restrooms between 1:45 and 2 p.m. and when he returned his 2018 green Subaru Forester had black spray paint on the rear hatch.

Police said another report was taken from another man who said he parked near the ball fields on north shore around 2:30 p.m. to go fishing and when he returned his 2008 White Ford Explorer had black spray paint on the rear driver’s quarter panel and rear hatch of his vehicle.

According to police, in both incidents the paint did not appear to be any obvious symbol or lettering.

LPD said investigators believe these two cases are connected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

