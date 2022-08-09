Mathis brings ‘humble mindset’ to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ochaun Mathis was regarded as one of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal during the off-season. After being pursued by multiple schools, Mathis chose the Huskers.

Now at Nebraska, Mathis adds an experienced, play-making pass rusher to the Huskers’ defense. Mathis has 15-and-a-half sacks during his college career. He spent his first four seasons at TCU.

Mathis was one of the standout performers during Nebraska’s scrimmage on Sunday.

