Mathis brings ‘humble mindset’ to Nebraska

10/11 NOW's Kevin Sjuts discusses Ochaun Mathis' position in the Huskers.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ochaun Mathis was regarded as one of the top players in the NCAA Transfer Portal during the off-season. After being pursued by multiple schools, Mathis chose the Huskers.

Now at Nebraska, Mathis adds an experienced, play-making pass rusher to the Huskers’ defense. Mathis has 15-and-a-half sacks during his college career. He spent his first four seasons at TCU.

Mathis was one of the standout performers during Nebraska’s scrimmage on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
File Photo
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home
Volunteer firefighters at the scene of a fire inside a building at Gana Trucking, Saturday...
Saturday morning fire under investigation at Gana Trucking
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Cornhusker Highway and N....
47-year-old driver hospitalized after north Lincoln crash

Latest News

High school football practice is underway in Nebraska, at at Lincoln Northwest, Monday marks ...
Lincoln Northwest starts practice for inaugural football season
Lincoln Northwest first ever football practice
Lincoln Northwest has first football practice in program history
High school football practice is underway in Nebraska, at at Lincoln Northwest, Monday marks ...
First football practice at Lincoln Northwest
10/11 NOW's Kevin Sjuts discusses Ochaun Mathis' position in the Huskers.
Ochaun Mathis bolsters Nebraska defense