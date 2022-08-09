Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska Community Blood Bank announced a blood emergency on Monday, as warm weather and summer travel continue to impact an already alarmingly low blood supply. Hospitals and patients depend on eligible donors to give so others can receive lifesaving blood. The current supply is at a one to two day level, which is well below the ideal level of five to seven days.

The shortage has been consistent for many weeks. Summer is a difficult time of year to collect enough blood as families make the most of seasonal travel and activities while schools are out of session. There are also fewer blood drives and donor center appointments due to ongoing staffing challenges.

“The shortage of available blood has led us to declare another blood emergency,” said Cheryl Warholoski, Director of Operations. “We are again calling on community members to come out and we also ask that local companies encourage time off for their employees to fill available appointments in the coming weeks.”

Nebraska Community Blood Bank supplies blood to 24 hospitals throughout the region. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. Whole blood donations take about an hour and can save up to three lives. Platelet donations take approximately two hours and are critically needed in local hospitals.

To thank donors for helping during this critical time of need, Nebraska Community Blood Bank has partnered with local breweries in our “Pint for a Pint” campaign to offer donors $2 off a beverage of their choice through Labor Day. To learn more, visit ncbb.org/pint.

To schedule an appointment at a local donor center or blood drive visit NCBB.ORG/donate or call 877-486-9414.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.