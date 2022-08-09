Nebraska Lottery sees record-level funds from lottery ticket purchases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Lottery gives back to organizations every year. Their 2021-2022 fiscal year just wrapped up where they were able to donate a record amount of money. Every time someone buys a lottery ticket, it helps give back to an organization in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Lottery said they transfer funds to their beneficiaries every three months, and this year they were able to give the most since they started 29 years ago.

For the lottery’s 2021 to 2022 fiscal year, they were able to give more than $49 million to their beneficiaries. The beneficiaries are organizations that focus on the environment and education, as well as the Compulsive Gamblers’ Assistance and Nebraska State Fair.

The lottery said about 24% of their budget is given to these organizations and they were able to give about $1.3 million more than last year due to increased ticket sales.

This year, the lottery donated more than $13 million in March and $12 million in June.

“Our mission here at the Nebraska Lottery is to raise money for good causes and we do that by selling lottery tickets and its great to see all this money that’s being generated to support good things in every corner of the state,” said Neil Watson, marketing and Communications.

Over the last 29 years, the lottery has transferred more than $880 million to their beneficiaries.

The Nebraska Lottery said all 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with the proceeds.

