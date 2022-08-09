Nebraska Lottery sees record-level funds from lottery ticket purchases

The Nebraska Lottery transferred a total of $49.4 million in lottery proceeds to its...
The Nebraska Lottery transferred a total of $49.4 million in lottery proceeds to its beneficiary funds between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.(Samantha Bernt 1011 NOW)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Lottery gives back to organizations every year. Their 2021-2022 fiscal year just wrapped up where they were able to donate a record amount of money. Every time someone buys a lottery ticket, it helps give back to an organization in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Lottery said they transfer funds to their beneficiaries every three months, and this year they were able to give the most since they started 29 years ago.

For the lottery’s 2021 to 2022 fiscal year, they were able to give more than $49 million to their beneficiaries. The beneficiaries are organizations that focus on the environment and education, as well as the Compulsive Gamblers’ Assistance and Nebraska State Fair.

The lottery said about 24% of their budget is given to these organizations and they were able to give about $1.3 million more than last year due to increased ticket sales.

This year, the lottery donated more than $13 million in March and $12 million in June.

“Our mission here at the Nebraska Lottery is to raise money for good causes and we do that by selling lottery tickets and its great to see all this money that’s being generated to support good things in every corner of the state,” said Neil Watson, marketing and Communications.

Over the last 29 years, the lottery has transferred more than $880 million to their beneficiaries.

The Nebraska Lottery said all 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with the proceeds.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Volunteer firefighters at the scene of a fire inside a building at Gana Trucking, Saturday...
Saturday morning fire under investigation at Gana Trucking
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Cornhusker Highway and N....
47-year-old driver hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home

Latest News

Beer Code Co. started a water drive this summer to help those in the area battle the summer heat.
Code Beer Company helps keep Lincolnites hydrated in the heat
Deontae Rush sits with his attorney, Jeff Pickens, during opening statements
Murder trial begins in drug robbery that turned deadly
Taking to the air to tackle speeding
Taking to the air to tackle speeding
The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man who is charged of killing James Shekie in...
Murder trial of Deontae Rush underway (6 p.m.)