Nebraska Volleyball holds first practice of the season

The Nebraska volleyball team opened practice for the 2022 season inside the Bob Devaney Sports...
The Nebraska volleyball team opened practice for the 2022 season inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team opened practice for the 2022 season inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.

The Huskers held an up-tempo workout with a roster filled with talent. Nebraska is considered a national championship contender following an NCAA runner-up finish in 2021.

Tuesday’s practice was the first official workout for Nebraska’s high-profile incoming freshman class. Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson both played for USA Volleyball this summer. Nebraska returns five starters this fall, including All-Big Ten Preseason selections Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez. Kaitlyn Hord is a transfer from Penn State, who also earned preseason accolades.

Nebraska is scheduled to begin its season Aug. 26 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
Neb. State Legislature fails to collect enough support for special session on abortion
LSO: Stolen flatbed trailer & building materials recovered after being listed on Facebook

Latest News

Ochaun Mathis is a senior edge on the Nebraska football team.
Mathis brings ‘humble mindset’ to Nebraska
10/11 NOW's Kevin Sjuts discusses Ochaun Mathis' position in the Huskers.
Ochaun Mathis bolsters Nebraska defense
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with members of the media following day 10 of...
Chinander comments on defensive improvement during fall camp
Isaiah Roby hosts second annual camp in Lincoln
WATCH: One-on-one interview with Isaiah Roby