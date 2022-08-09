Nebraska Volleyball holds first practice of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team opened practice for the 2022 season inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.
The Huskers held an up-tempo workout with a roster filled with talent. Nebraska is considered a national championship contender following an NCAA runner-up finish in 2021.
Tuesday’s practice was the first official workout for Nebraska’s high-profile incoming freshman class. Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson both played for USA Volleyball this summer. Nebraska returns five starters this fall, including All-Big Ten Preseason selections Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez. Kaitlyn Hord is a transfer from Penn State, who also earned preseason accolades.
Nebraska is scheduled to begin its season Aug. 26 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
