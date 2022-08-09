RV Expo coming to Lincoln later this month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Family Motor Coach Association is heading to Lincoln in late August for a four-day event focusing on RV travel.

Nearly 800 RVs will converge on the Lancaster Event Center, Aug. 24-27. Golden Getaway is the theme for FMCA’s 105th International Convention and RV Expo. Attendees will participate in a variety of activities focused on the RV lifestyle.

Organizers have scheduled more than 100 educational sessions. RV experts will conduct seminars during the event. Topics range from tire maintenance, technology and safe driving to microwave-convection cooking and RV trips to Alaska.

Attendees will be able to tour a selection of new RVs.

Other organized activities include games and daytime and evening entertainment. Attendees will be able to socialize with their fellow RV owners during the week, taking part in organized, as well as informal gatherings.

Members of the public are invited to join the fun. For those who want to view only the RV displays and the supplier and component exhibits, admission costs $10 per day or $25 for a family of three or more; children 12 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult. Individuals with an active military ID are admitted free as well.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, RV Expo admission will be free.

Those who would like to take in the exhibits and also attend seminars and entertainment may purchase a Daily Passport, which is available for $50 per person.

Exhibit hours, and hours for purchasing daily passes, including Passports, are as follows:

Wednesday, August 24, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 25, through Saturday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free public parking will be available by entering the Lancaster Event Center via Gate 2 off Havelock Avenue; take a left into Lot H, the designated public parking lot. The ticket trailer will be across the bridge in Lot AZ.

FMCA said RV owners are invited to take part in all the activities and to bring their RV and stay with the group at the Event Center. The gate registration price is $245 and also grants RV owners who are new to FMCA a one-year FMCA membership. (An additional fee is charged for electric.)

Traffic advisory information

Individuals in Lincoln and surrounding areas will notice RVs of all types and sizes arriving at the Lancaster Event Center as the attendees and exhibitors move in on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Aug. 23. The area around the Event Center will be more congested than normal during arrival times.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.