Sunny and warmer Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine expected across Nebraska on Tuesday along with warmer temperatures. High temperatures in the 90s will return on Wednesday with mainly sunny skies. The heat continues through the weekend with mainly dry conditions.

Mainly sunny and warmer for Lincoln today. Highs in the upper 80s with a southeast wind this afternoon 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny and warmer (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Lows in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to10 mph.

Not as cool Wednesday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny and hot on Wednesday. High temperatures return to the mid 90s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunny and hot. (1011 Weather)

Hot temperatures and mainly dry conditions expected through the weekend.

Hot and dry. (1011 Weather)

