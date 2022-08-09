Thousands of dollars of construction equipment stolen from south Lincoln business

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police believe thousands of dollars in construction equipment was stolen from a business in south Lincoln.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, on Monday around 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to 21st Century Contracting for a theft.

LPD said contractors explained that two trailers had been entered by someone cutting the locking hatches and several tools were missing from both trailers.

Investigators estimate the total loss to be roughly $10,892 and the damage to the trailers is $400.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

