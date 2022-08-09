Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Morrill County

(PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)
By Alyson Tackitt
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BROADWATER, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County.

On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence near Broadwater at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.

NSP said Rodney Bennett had been shot and killed. The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested 29-year-old Joseph Bennett before troopers arrived.

The Nebraska State Patrol is the lead agency in the investigation. Investigators were assisted by the Sidney Police Department and members of the WING Task Force.

An autopsy is planned as the investigation continues.

