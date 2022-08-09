Wednesday Forecast: Lots of summer sun & heat on repeat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another wave of hot and dry conditions begin Wednesday and will continue for the next several days. Unlike last week’s heat wave, this round will spare us from the super muggy conditions.

Wednesday marks the beginning of a long stretch of widespread 90 degree heat for the 1011 territory. High temperatures will heat up to the mid to upper 90s. Luckily, humidity levels will continue to be on the low side! Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions will dominate throughout the day for much of the area. However, we can’t rule out the chance for a few isolated showers and storms in the northern counties, mainly in the morning through the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 60s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday will be yet another day of... you guessed it... sunny, hot and dry conditions throughout the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s once again with a few places forecasted to hit the triple digits out west. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The rest of the forecast period will be hot with temperatures hanging onto the mid to upper 90s. Precipitation chances remain low.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

