$22 million bond narrowly passes for schools southeast of Lincoln

(KOLN) - A $22 million school-bond issue for two schools narrowly passed on Tuesday.

The election was held regarding a $22 million school bond for Bennet Elementary and Palmyra Jr./Sr. High. According to an unofficial final result from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, the majority of voters supported the bond in this all-mail election, but it was a close vote, 595 to 584.

The $22 million bond will provide funds to construct additions and renovations to the Bennet Elementary School building, which include new classrooms, an expanded kitchen and commons area and a new school entry.

The bond will also provide funds to construct additions and renovations to the Palmyra Jr./Sr. High School building to include new classrooms, career and technical education space, administrative offices and a commons area.

