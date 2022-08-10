$22 million bond narrowly passes for schools southeast of Lincoln

(Pixabay)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOLN) - A $22 million school-bond issue for two schools narrowly passed on Tuesday.

The election was held regarding a $22 million school bond for Bennet Elementary and Palmyra Jr./Sr. High. According to an unofficial final result from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, the majority of voters supported the bond in this all-mail election, but it was a close vote, 595 to 584.

The $22 million bond will provide funds to construct additions and renovations to the Bennet Elementary School building, which include new classrooms, an expanded kitchen and commons area and a new school entry.

The bond will also provide funds to construct additions and renovations to the Palmyra Jr./Sr. High School building to include new classrooms, career and technical education space, administrative offices and a commons area.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Joseph Bennett
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father
Neb. State Legislature fails to collect enough support for special session on abortion
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday

Latest News

Two former Huskers are joining Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff.
New coaching staff at North Star
(Source: MGN)
Norfolk woman, teenager charged with improper disposal of human remains after at home abortion
Lincoln Police responded to a crash on Highway 77, south of West O Street on Tuesday at around...
Car lands on its side after crash on Highway 77
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial...
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low orange for fifth week