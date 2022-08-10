Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW is pleased to announce the addition of award-winning journalist, Cole Miller, to its experienced and talented news team.

Cole will anchor the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts alongside Kelsie Passolt, Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek and Sports Director Kevin Sjuts.

Cole was born and raised in Lincoln and earned his Broadcast Journalism degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He even interned at 10/11 during his time in college.

After graduation, Cole’s career took him to television stations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington.

“Between Cole’s broadcast experience, his talent as a journalist, and his local roots, I couldn’t imagine a better fit for the role,” said 10/11 News Director Mikel Lauber. “He knows and loves Lincoln, and I know he will serve the community in the way our viewers have come to expect.”

Back in Lincoln, he is once again surrounded by family and friends – this time with his “better half,” Maggie, in tow.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to share the stories impacting Lincoln and Nebraska at the station I grew up watching,” Cole said.

Cole makes his on-air debut Thursday on 10/11 NOW at Five.

