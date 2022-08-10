Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts

Cole Miller joined the 10/11 NOW news team in August of 2022 as an evening anchor for the 5...
Cole Miller joined the 10/11 NOW news team in August of 2022 as an evening anchor for the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW is pleased to announce the addition of award-winning journalist, Cole Miller, to its experienced and talented news team.

Cole will anchor the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts alongside Kelsie Passolt, Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek and Sports Director Kevin Sjuts.

Cole was born and raised in Lincoln and earned his Broadcast Journalism degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He even interned at 10/11 during his time in college.

After graduation, Cole’s career took him to television stations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington.

“Between Cole’s broadcast experience, his talent as a journalist, and his local roots, I couldn’t imagine a better fit for the role,” said 10/11 News Director Mikel Lauber. “He knows and loves Lincoln, and I know he will serve the community in the way our viewers have come to expect.”

Back in Lincoln, he is once again surrounded by family and friends – this time with his “better half,” Maggie, in tow.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to share the stories impacting Lincoln and Nebraska at the station I grew up watching,” Cole said.

Cole makes his on-air debut Thursday on 10/11 NOW at Five.

Follow Cole Miller on Social Media
Cole Miller 1011 NOW on Facebook
@ColeMillerTV on Twitter
Bill Schammert says goodbye to 10/11 and viewers

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Bennett
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father
Lincoln Police responded to a crash on Highway 77, south of West O Street on Tuesday at around...
Car lands on its side after crash on Highway 77
Thousands of dollars of construction equipment stolen from south Lincoln business
LPD is working to learn more about two vandalism cases at Holmes Lake Park.
Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at Holmes Lake Park
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home

Latest News

Highs On Thursday
Thursday Forecast: Late-in-the-week includes some more heat...
Curtis Steier is charged with sexually assaulting a child.
Kearney man charged with sexual assault on child
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
FBI Director Wray declines to comment on Mar-a-Lago search