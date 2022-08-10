Douglas County Sheriff’s identify body found near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the body that was found Sunday near N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd.

Officials identified the person as Lamar A. Nedd who is also known as “Freddy Dead.”

Lamar A. Nedd, also known as “Freddy Dead" (PHOTO: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Nedd’s death is ruled a homicide according to the release and officials are asking the public to call the tip line at (402) 444-6000 to give any information.

The calls can be anonymous.

Douglas County Sheriffs investigate a body found near N. 72nd & Rainwood Sunday, August 7, 2022. (PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)

