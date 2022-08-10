Douglas County Sheriff’s identify body found near Omaha intersection

His death is now ruled a homicide
Douglas County Sheriffs investigate a body found near N. 72nd & Rainwood Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Douglas County Sheriffs investigate a body found near N. 72nd & Rainwood Sunday, August 7, 2022.(PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the body that was found Sunday near N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd.

Officials identified the person as Lamar A. Nedd who is also known as “Freddy Dead.”

Lamar A. Nedd, also known as “Freddy Dead"
Lamar A. Nedd, also known as “Freddy Dead"(PHOTO: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Nedd’s death is ruled a homicide according to the release and officials are asking the public to call the tip line at (402) 444-6000 to give any information.

The calls can be anonymous.

Douglas County Sheriffs investigate a body found near N. 72nd & Rainwood Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Douglas County Sheriffs investigate a body found near N. 72nd & Rainwood Sunday, August 7, 2022.(PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)

