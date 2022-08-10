Douglas County Sheriff’s identify body found near Omaha intersection
His death is now ruled a homicide
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the body that was found Sunday near N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd.
Officials identified the person as Lamar A. Nedd who is also known as “Freddy Dead.”
Nedd’s death is ruled a homicide according to the release and officials are asking the public to call the tip line at (402) 444-6000 to give any information.
The calls can be anonymous.
