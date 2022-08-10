Hotter and more humid Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure has moved into the central plains and that will mean more hot weather for the next several days.

Mostly sunny, hot and a bit more humid Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln. Highs in the mid 90s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Hot and more humid this afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and warm with lows in the mid 60s and a south wind 5 to 10 mph.

Seasonal temperatures tonight. (1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny and hot Thursday afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunny and hot Thursday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Hot temperatures continue Friday into the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday could be near 100 degrees. A little cooler on Monday with isolated thunderstorms possible. Cooler temperatures expected on Tuesday.

Hot temperatures into the weekend. Perhaps a cool down next week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.