Kearney man charged with sexual assault on child

By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Kearney police arrested Curtis Steier, 71, late Tuesday. He is charged with first degree sexual assault on a child. Court records indicate the assault happened Monday and the victim was subjected to sexual penetration.

Further details of the case were sealed by a Buffalo County judge. Steier is in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $50,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 31.

The max penalty for a conviction of sexual assault on a child is life in prison.

