Lincoln Police recover 17 computers stolen from Northwest High School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says more than a dozen computers that belong to a new Lincoln high school were stolen and later found in a car and bushes.

On Sunday, around 10:30 p.m. LPD officers and firefighters with Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to NW 38th and W Webster Streets on a report of a grass fire.

According to police, a vehicle was parked nearby with its doors open. LPD said responding officers found computers with Lincoln Public Schools labels inside the vehicle.

Additional computers wrapped in a towel with LPS labels were found in a nearby bush, according to LPD.

Investigators said a total of 17 computers were recovered and believed to be stolen from the new Northwest High School storage closet. LPD said the storage closet was entered by a damaged deadbolt.

LPD said the school system is working on an inventory to make sure no other electronics are missing, but all of the computers that investigators know of to be missing have been recovered.

Police said it’s not clear what the connection was to the grass fire and finding the stolen computers.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

