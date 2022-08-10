Lincoln Police recover 17 computers stolen from Northwest High School

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says more than a dozen computers that belong to a new Lincoln high school were stolen and later found in a car and bushes.

On Sunday, around 10:30 p.m. LPD officers and firefighters with Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to NW 38th and W Webster Streets on a report of a grass fire.

According to police, a vehicle was parked nearby with its doors open. LPD said responding officers found computers with Lincoln Public Schools labels inside the vehicle.

Additional computers wrapped in a towel with LPS labels were found in a nearby bush, according to LPD.

Investigators said a total of 17 computers were recovered and believed to be stolen from the new Northwest High School storage closet. LPD said the storage closet was entered by a damaged deadbolt.

LPD said the school system is working on an inventory to make sure no other electronics are missing, but all of the computers that investigators know of to be missing have been recovered.

Police said it’s not clear what the connection was to the grass fire and finding the stolen computers.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Bennett
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father
Lincoln Police responded to a crash on Highway 77, south of West O Street on Tuesday at around...
Car lands on its side after crash on Highway 77
LPD is working to learn more about two vandalism cases at Holmes Lake Park.
Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at Holmes Lake Park
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home
Thousands of dollars of construction equipment stolen from south Lincoln business

Latest News

LPD: Stolen truck with $90,000 in appliances recovered
The Wall that Heals arrives in Kearney on Tuesday.
‘The Wall That Heals’ arrives in Kearney
Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected
Survey: 61% over 50 will get COVID booster this fall
Survey: 61% over 50 will get COVID booster this fall