LPD: Stolen truck with $90,000 in appliances recovered

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to learn more after a truck with thousands of dollars in merchandise was stolen from a home appliance and electronics business.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to Schaefer’s for a burglary.

LPD said a fully loaded box truck was taken from a loading dock.

According to police, the truck had been locked with the keys secured inside the business.

LPD said the loss was roughly $90,000 but around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officers located the stolen truck near 65th and Colfax Streets.

All of the appliances have been recovered, according to police, and investigators are working to locate security video.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

