Omaha man charged with arson after occupants locked inside home set on fire

The residents were trapped in their rooms; one escaped through a window, according to court documents
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after he was arrested at a Council Bluffs casino, an Omaha man was formally charged with arson after police said he tried to trap people in a home before setting it on fire.

Jacob Hansen, 42, appeared in a Douglas County courtroom Wednesday morning and was charged with one count of first-degree arson. The Class 2 felony charge could carry a sentence of up to 50 years in prison.

Jacob Hansen, 42.
Jacob Hansen, 42.(PHOTO: WOWT)

His bond was set at $250,000 and his preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 20.

He was arrested Tuesday at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs; was identified when he showed his driver’s license to get into the casino. According to court documents, Hansen was identified when he showed his driver’s license to get into the casino.

Court documents state that, prior to the fire, Hansen had been angry with the occupants of a southwest Omaha because he thought they were trying to have relations with his ex-girlfriend. He is accused of trying to trap them in their bedrooms before setting the house, located near 159th and T streets, on fire.

One of the residents escaped through a bedroom window. According to the affidavit, the front door was locked and deadbolted — something the people who live the said was unusual.

No one was seriously injured in the fire but the city has declared the home to be unsafe to live in.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine told 6 News on Tuesday that more charges could possibly be filed against Hansen.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Bennett
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father
Lincoln Police responded to a crash on Highway 77, south of West O Street on Tuesday at around...
Car lands on its side after crash on Highway 77
Thousands of dollars of construction equipment stolen from south Lincoln business
LPD is working to learn more about two vandalism cases at Holmes Lake Park.
Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at Holmes Lake Park
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home

Latest News

Curtis Steier is charged with sexually assaulting a child.
Kearney man charged with sexual assault on child
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
FBI Director Wray declines to comment on Mar-a-Lago search
Highs On Thursday
Thursday Forecast: Late-in-the-week includes some more heat...
Douglas County Sheriffs investigate a body found near N. 72nd & Rainwood Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Douglas County Sheriff’s identify body found near Omaha intersection