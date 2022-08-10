One killed in Adams County train accident

One person died in a vehicle-train accident Wednesday morning near Juniata
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was killed in a collision with a train at 11:15 a.m. The accident happened at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata.

The victim’s name and other details of the accident were not immediately available.

