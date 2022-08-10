Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected

Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the books in Lincoln hits another snag.

One of the organizers of the Let Lincoln Vote petition drive said their 11,000 petition signatures have been given back to the City Clerk from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner.

10/11 NOW is working to confirm what happened and why the signatures were returned and not accepted. Organizers have been trying to get a fairness ordinance question on the November ballot since the Lincoln City Council rescinded the ordinance in June. The measure aims to add anti-discrimination protections to Lincoln city code for things like sexual orientation, gender identity, and military or veteran status.

