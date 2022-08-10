Thursday Forecast: Late-in-the-week includes some more heat...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure across the area will mean a continuation of hot-and-mainly dry weather into Sunday...

Our summer stretch of sunny...hot...and mostly dry weather leads us through the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. 90′s will cover most of 10-11 Country through Saturday and Sunday...with some triple-digit heat possible in some locations at times. Lincoln is one of the places that “could” make a run at 100° both Saturday and Sunday. So far this summer the Capital City has recorded 100°-or-better 4 times...June 13th (103°)...July 23rd (102°)...August 2nd (100°)...and August 6th (101°). The high pressure ridge responsible for our hot-and-dry weather is expected to migrate to the south early next week...setting the stage for a bit of a weather pattern change. At least small rain chances...along with noticeably cooler temperatures...are expected for the early-and-middle parts of next week...so stay tuned.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)
Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)
European Model Forecast - Monday
European Model Forecast - Monday(KOLN)
European Model Forecast - Tuesday
European Model Forecast - Tuesday(KOLN)
10-Day Outlook - Lincoln
10-Day Outlook - Lincoln(KOLN)

