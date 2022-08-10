Two former Huskers join Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two former Huskers are joining Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff.

Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Alonzo Moore are assistants there this fall. Armstrong is the Navigator’s offensive coordinator.

They were staff additions for first-year head coach James Thompson.

“It’s something that’s different for me but I’m excited about it,” Armstrong said “It’s hard work but at the same time I’m excited to help these kids out and give them the best opportunity to be successful not only on the football field but in life too.”

“It’s awesome, especially growing up in Lincoln I looked up to him a lot and getting to pick his brain about all his football knowledge and just be able to learn from the best you know it’s awesome,” said Carson Parde, Lincoln North Star Senior. “It’s really growing me as a football player and it’s really helping out the team this year.”

