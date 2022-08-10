Two streets to close Aug. 10 for railroad track repair

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Two streets will be closed for railroad track repair beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The work is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Thursday.

The projects are as follows:

Pioneers Boulevard between Highway 2 and South Ninth Street – The recommended detour is Highway 2 to South 14th Street to Old Cheney Road to South First Street.

South 84th Street between Highway 2 and Yankee Hill Road – The recommended detour is Highway 2 to South 91st Street to Yankee Hill Road.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on these projects, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

