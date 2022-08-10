‘The Wall That Heals’ arrives in Kearney

The Wall that Heals arrives in Kearney on Tuesday.
By Michael Shively - News Channel Nebraska
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - Central Nebraskans will soon have the opportunity to better connect with the experience of the Vietnam War.

The Wall That Heals is a Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica and mobile education center that tours the country. It arrived in Kearney escorted by police, sheriff’s deputies and the Patriot Guard Riders on Tuesday.

Mark Dissmeyer of Kearney was among those escorting the wall. He served in the Army from 1969-1972.

“I was in during that era, I did not have to go to country, but I was in that era and I know a lot of guys that were,” Dissmeyer said. “I think it’s important to honor them for what they did and honor them with some praise that they didn’t get when they came home.”

The Wall That Heals is a 3/4 scale replica of the wall in D.C. It will be displayed at Patriot Park from Thursday through Sunday.

The exhibit dates coincide with the 37th Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion, which is also being held in Kearney at the Younes Conference Center.

