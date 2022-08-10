Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request

FILE - Morgan Geyser is escorted out of the courtroom following her sentencing on Feb. 1, 2018,...
FILE - Morgan Geyser is escorted out of the courtroom following her sentencing on Feb. 1, 2018, in Waukesha, Wis. Geyser, one of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man, has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Geyser, now 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier, who spent nearly four years at a mental health facility in Oshkosh.(Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release.

In June, 20-year-old Morgan Geyser asked a Waukesha County judge to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier.

The judge appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state.

After receiving one doctor’s report, Geyser and her attorney sent a letter to the judge Tuesday asking that the petition be withdrawn.

The victim, Payton Leutner, survived after suffering 19 stab wounds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Bennett
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father
Lincoln Police responded to a crash on Highway 77, south of West O Street on Tuesday at around...
Car lands on its side after crash on Highway 77
Thousands of dollars of construction equipment stolen from south Lincoln business
LPD is working to learn more about two vandalism cases at Holmes Lake Park.
Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at Holmes Lake Park
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home

Latest News

Highs On Thursday
Thursday Forecast: Late-in-the-week includes some more heat...
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill., on...
Lower prices offer Americans slight reprieve from inflation
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
One person died in a vehicle-train accident Wednesday morning near Juniata
One killed in Adams County train accident
The man's van had been targeted for its catalytic converter three times over the past year.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Repeat catalytic converter theft victim fights would-be thief