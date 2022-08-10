Wynn sees wins in Nebraska’s future

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stephon Wynn, Jr. helped Alabama win a national championship in 2020. In his four seasons with the Crimson Tide, the program’s record was 51-5.

Wynn, however, left Alabama following the 2021 season to seek a new adventure. He wanted a fresh start for his final two years of eligibility, especially after battling injuries while in Tuscaloosa.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle has found a home at Nebraska and is challenging for a starting spot with the Huskers. Wynn compliments the Huskers’ locker room culture and says he’s been embraced by his new teammates.

