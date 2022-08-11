ACLU Nebraska files lawsuit for information about 2018 immigration raid in O’Neill

The ACLU is suing to find out more information about a 2018 immigration raid in O'Neill.
By Laura Halm and News Channel Nebraska
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
O’NEILL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - The ACLU is suing to find out more information about an August 2018 immigration raid in O’Neill.

In their lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Office of the Inspector General, the organization is demanding the release of records related to the investigation, specifically if the rights of over 130 people taken into custody were violated.

The ACLU said they’ve been waiting for over two years for a response from the OIG into public records requests related to the raid. The operation at various worksites in and around O’Neill resulted in dozens of arrests. The convicted ring-leader of the illegal immigration ring, Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado was sentenced to ten years in federal prison in late 2019.

