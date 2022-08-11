Lincoln Police investigate string of cars vandalized with spray paint

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a string of cars vandalized with spray paint.

LPD said on Wednesday officers took three reports of cars damaged by black spray paint during the afternoon.

Police said those incidents happened at the following areas of Lincoln:

63rd and Starr Streets

86th Street and Daybreak Drive in northeast Lincoln

63rd and Holdrege Streets

Earlier this week on Tuesday, a woman reported that she was at Adventure Golf between 4:45-6:30 p.m. and when she left, she noticed black spray paint on the driver’s door of her vehicle.

On Monday, officers took two reports of vehicles spray painted at Holmes Lake Park.

LPD said investigators are working on obtaining and reviewing surveillance videos.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.