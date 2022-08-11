Lincoln Police searching for green motorcycle rider that hit and injured officer

LPD is searching for a motorcycle rider they say is responsible for injuring an officer.
LPD is searching for a motorcycle rider they say is responsible for injuring an officer.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is searching for a motorcycle rider they say is responsible for injuring an officer.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers saw a green racing-style motorcycle with green under-glow lights at 14th & O Streets that had been spotted driving extremely recklessly through downtown.

According to police, the motorcycle continued traveling northbound on Centennial Mall and drive up onto the sidewalk of Centennial Mall Park between P and Q streets.

LPD said at that same time, two LPD bike patrol officers were traveling southbound on that same sidewalk and the motorcycle initially slowed, turned the handlebars as if to try and go around the officers, but then accelerated towards the officers.

Police said the motorcycle then hit one of the officers knocking him to the ground.

The motorcycle then drove away eastbound on P Street at a high rate of speed, according to LPD.

Police said the officer sustained injuries to his left hand, leg and shoulder.

The police bicycle sustained roughly $100 in damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

