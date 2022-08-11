NU President Ted Carter’s contract extended

Board of Regents also approves pay raise for Ted Carter
Ted Carter
Ted Carter(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Board of Regents extended University of Nebraska President Ted Carter’s contract through 2027.

His original contract was set to expire at the end of 2024.

Along with that extension, Carter was given a three percent pay raise, bringing his annual salary to $964,000 a year. He also received performance-based merit pay of $105,000.

The board also approved a 2023-2025 budget request for the entire University of Nebraska system. It includes a three percent increase in funding each year.

Carter said the University is also faced with a $25 million budget gap that will need to be closed with some combination of enrollment growth, cuts or tuition increases.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man loses at least $150,000 in Facebook romance scam
Cole Miller joined the 10/11 NOW news team in August of 2022 as an evening anchor for the 5...
Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts
Two former Huskers are joining Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff.
Two former Huskers join Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff
A Kearney man was killed in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Kearney man killed in Adams County train accident
Lincoln Police responded to a crash on Highway 77, south of West O Street on Tuesday at around...
Car lands on its side after crash on Highway 77

Latest News

Chao Lee (left) and Kou Yang, both of Wisconsin, were arrested after a trooper found a large...
Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana
LPD is searching for a motorcycle rider they say is responsible for injuring an officer.
Lincoln Police searching for green motorcycle rider that hit and injured officer
(Conceptual image, not final design) The new multi-modal transportation center will be the new...
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
Lincoln Police investigate string of cars vandalized with spray paint