Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo to get new president and CEO

Dr. Luis Padilla
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced a new leader Thursday.

Dr. Luis Padilla has been tapped to succeed Dennis Pate when he retires later this year.

Padilla comes from the St. Louis Zoo where he is currently the Vice President of Animal Collections.

In a news release, Padilla said he’s looking forward to coming to Omaha.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to lead the amazing Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and its talented team,” said Dr. Padilla. “I look forward to serving the Zoo and the Omaha community while continuing the legacy of being one of the top zoos in the world.”

