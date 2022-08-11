Pleasant Dale Fire purchases Bennington Fire & Rescue’s used ambulance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of fundraising, Seward County-based Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire now has the department’s fire ambulance in it’s history.

In a Wednesday evening Facebook post, the department shared that their first-ever ambulance had finally arrived at their station. That used piece of apparatus is courtesy of Bennington Fire & Rescue in Douglas County (northwest of Omaha).

Bennington recently upgraded to a new ambulance, which the department says ran it’s first call earlier this month.

As for its old ambulance, that’s now in the hands of volunteers with Pleasant Dale. That department says they’re not yet able to transport patients to area hospitals with the new vehicle, but they are working on obtaining the license to be able to do it.

“[We] will continue to work with our neighboring departments still for transport,” they said. “We will be showing up to calls in our new ambulance so we can work on our patients better.”

Pleasant Dale is one of three department serving rural areas of Lancaster County who are purchasing ambulances in order to transport patients requiring basic life support. Firth and Bennet Volunteer Fire Departments are also in the process of acquiring ambulances for their departments, both of which would be the first each department’s history.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.