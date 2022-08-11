Rescued beagle puppies visit nursing home

Recently rescued beagle puppies visited a nursing home in Virginia. (Credit: WJLA via CNN Newsoure)
By WJLA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - Six-week-old beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia breeding facility visited seniors at a nursing home in Fairfax County.

“Oh, I like it. I like puppies. I haven’t had one in a long time,” resident Julia Doyle said.

The staff at Promedica Skilled Nursing had heard about the ongoing mission to save 4,000 beagles that were bred to be sold to labs for experimentation, so they reached out to Homeward Trails Animal Shelter to ask whether any of the recently rescued puppies might be able to stop by.

“We’re always looking for fun activities for our residents and I thought, you know, there’s nothing more fun or that would bring joy to the residents than having some puppies visit,” nursing home staff Cindy Oplinger said.

There was lots of joy from both the residents and the puppies on Wednesday afternoon.

“Oh, we used to have a beagle and it’s so nice to see a puppy again. I love puppies,” resident Carol Brashares said.

It was a successful outing for the puppies eager to be loved and to give love as well.

“I think everybody wins. Yeah, it’s wonderful, and that was the whole point of bringing in the puppies today. We couldn’t be happier,” Oplinger said.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man loses at least $150,000 in Facebook romance scam
Two former Huskers are joining Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff.
Two former Huskers join Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff
Cole Miller joined the 10/11 NOW news team in August of 2022 as an evening anchor for the 5...
Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts
Lincoln Police responded to a crash on Highway 77, south of West O Street on Tuesday at around...
Car lands on its side after crash on Highway 77
(Source: MGN)
Norfolk woman, teenager charged with improper disposal of human remains after at home abortion

Latest News

Omaha program helps adults with autism live independently
Omaha program helps adults with autism live independently
Oakland Police Chief resigns following auditor's questions on his use of city funds
Oakland Police Chief resigns following auditor's questions on his use of city funds
Pleasant Dale Fire File Photo
Pleasant Dale Fire purchases Bennington Fire & Rescue’s used ambulance
After months of fundraising, Seward County-based Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire now has the...
Pleasant Dale Fire purchases Bennington Fire & Rescue’s used ambulance
LPS construction well underway as school year approaches
LPS construction continues as school year approaches