Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday.
The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
The sheriff’s office said that crossing is non-controlled, meaning there are no flashing lights or cross arms.
