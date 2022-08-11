Thursday Forecast: The heat goes on

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More hot weather expected on Thursday across Nebraska along with mainly sunny skies. Hot and mainly dry conditions expected through Sunday. A pattern change is expected next week with cooler temperatures and a chance of some rain.

Mostly sunny and hot once again in the Lincoln area on Thursday. Highs in the mid 90s with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly clear and warm Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows in the mid 60s and a south wind 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny and continued hot on Friday. Highs in the upper 90s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Mostly sunny on Saturday, hot and a bit more humid with highs in the upper 90s. South-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Hot temperatures on Sunday and then cooler next week with at least a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

