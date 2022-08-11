Thursday Forecast: The heat goes on

Mostly sunny and hot
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More hot weather expected on Thursday across Nebraska along with mainly sunny skies. Hot and mainly dry conditions expected through Sunday. A pattern change is expected next week with cooler temperatures and a chance of some rain.

Mostly sunny and hot once again in the Lincoln area on Thursday. Highs in the mid 90s with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mainly sunny and hot.
Mainly sunny and hot.(1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and warm Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows in the mid 60s and a south wind 5 to 10 mph.

Seasonal temperatures Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Seasonal temperatures Thursday night and early Friday morning.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and continued hot on Friday. Highs in the upper 90s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Continued sunny and hot Friday
Continued sunny and hot Friday(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny on Saturday, hot and a bit more humid with highs in the upper 90s. South-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Hot temperatures for Saturday.
Hot temperatures for Saturday.(1011 Weather)

Hot temperatures on Sunday and then cooler next week with at least a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Hot through Sunday, cooler next with a chance of rain.
Hot through Sunday, cooler next with a chance of rain.(1011 Weather)

