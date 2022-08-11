WATCH: Lincoln Northeast first year head coach mic’d up at practice

New Lincoln Northeast head coach Javonta Boyd leads the Rockets through a preseason practice.
By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Northeast football is coming off of a 2-7 season in 2021. This season is a new year with a new head coach. Javonta Boyd took over the Rockets program after spending nine years an assistant on Northeast’s staff.

The Rockets return seven starters on offense and two defense. Among the returners for LNE are Brice and Ivan Eloume.

