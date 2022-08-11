WATCH: Lincoln Northeast first year head coach mic’d up at practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Northeast football is coming off of a 2-7 season in 2021. This season is a new year with a new head coach. Javonta Boyd took over the Rockets program after spending nine years an assistant on Northeast’s staff.

The Rockets return seven starters on offense and two defense. Among the returners for LNE are Brice and Ivan Eloume.

