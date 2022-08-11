Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana

Chao Lee (left) and Kou Yang, both of Wisconsin, were arrested after a trooper found a large...
Chao Lee (left) and Kou Yang, both of Wisconsin, were arrested after a trooper found a large shipment of marijuana in their car.(Hamilton County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Wisconsinites are in the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora after they were caught with more than 100 lbs. of marijuana Wednesday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper stopped a Nissan Maxima around 1 p.m. for failing to signal on Interstate 80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop a state patrol drug dog detected a controlled substance.

A search revealed 100 lbs. of marijuana.

The driver, Chao Lee, 27, and a passenger, Kou Yang, 30, both of Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than a pound, delivery of a controlled substance and no drug tax stamp.

