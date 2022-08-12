Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Max Buettenback is regarded as one of the top high school baseball players in Nebraska. He’s signed with the Huskers, yet plans to enjoy his senior season at Lincoln Southeast first.

Buettenback will play on the Knights’ football team, where he’s entering his third season as a starter. The veteran running back has more than 1,000 career all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns.

“This is my last season, so I’m going to put it all out there,” Buettenback said.

Buettenback is part of a senior class that wants to rebound from a ‘disappointing’ 2021 season. The Knights went 5-5 last year, while reaching the Class A playoffs.

